Southampton will 'never give up' after Brighton & Hove Albion loss – Djenepo

The 22-year-old made a timely return to action on Sunday after he limped off with a suspected injury against Manchester City four days ago

Moussa Djenepo has assured that Southampton won’t give up in the Premier League fight after they suffered a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Che Adams' equaliser was not enough for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side as goals from Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard handed the Saints their 14th league defeat of the season.

Southampton have struggled to win just two Premier League matches since the start of 2021 (vs. Liverpool and Sheffield United).

On Sunday, Djenepo came off the bench eight minutes after the hour-mark to replace Nathan Tella, but his contributions were not enough to save Hasenhuttl’s side from defeat.

However, he has urged his teammates to shift their attention from the setback to their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash with AFC Bournemouth which is scheduled for Saturday.

“It’s difficult for the team, for everybody but now get ready for the next game. We never give up, head up and we go again,” the Mali international told the club website.

"Every Premier League game is a tough game, it’s never easy.

"It’s football – sometimes you play very well and lose and sometimes you play very bad and you win. We keep our good mentality to play again.

"Now we try to forget [today] and to prepare, to give our everything for the Cup game – it’ll be good for the team, for everybody."

Last Wednesday against Manchester City, Djenepo had to limp off at half-time because of a suspected injury.

The 22-year-old quickly shook off the pain and he has reinstated his commitment to help the Saints who currently sit 14th in the league table.

“Against City I had some problem but it’s OK, I will continue to work hard and stay in the picture and try and help the team," he added.