Southampton vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blues suffered a humbling defeat at Leeds in their last away outing and will be looking to fare considerably better at St Mary’s

Chelsea are still scratching around for consistency in their 2022-23 campaign and will be eager to establish some momentum on the road when taking in a Premier League trip to Southampton. The Blues suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leeds the last time they headed out on the road, but the Saints were beaten by Manchester United at St Mary’s over the weekend and have taken just four points from as many games so far.

Thomas Tuchel will be back on the bench for Chelsea after serving a touchline ban and GOAL has all of the information you need to keep up to date with how his side get on when heading to the South Coast.

Southampton vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Chelsea Date: August 30, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

Southampton’s Premier League clash with Chelsea will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 5, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught live through the Peacock Premium streaming service.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 & BT Sport 5 BT Sport App & website US N/A Peacock Premium

Southampton squad & team news

The Saints held their own for long periods against United and may be tempted to go with the same starting XI.

Armel Bella-Kotchap did pick up a knock versus the Red Devils, but he ran that off and should be ready to go again when Chelsea visit St Mary’s.

Stuart Armstrong is an option to come into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, but Valentino Livramento remains sidelined through injury and will miss out on a reunion with his former club.

Position Players Goalkeepers Mendy, Kepa, Bettinelli Defenders Alonso, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Rahman, Koulibaly, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Kenedy, Gilmour, Gallagher Forwards Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Broja, Batshuayi, Sterling

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea will be without Conor Gallagher as he serves a one-match suspension for the two yellow cards he picked up in a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Kalidou Koulibaly returns from a ban of his own, having been sent off at Leeds, which will allow Tuchel to revert back to his favoured three-man centre-half system.

Ben Chilwell is pushing for minutes ahead of Marc Cucurella at left wing-back, while Mateo Kovacic returned from injury against the Foxes and could figure off the bench once again.