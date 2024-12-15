How to watch today's Southampton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham have hit a winless run of five games in all competitions as they travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton in the Premier League contest on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's men are well off a spot in Europe and have only managed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Rangers last time out, while the Saints remain rock-bottom in the league after losing four of their last five games (W0 D1). The hosts are coming off a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Southampton vs Tottenham kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

While Jack Stephens is out suspended, Aaron Ramsdale, Will Smallbone, Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Gavin Bazunu remain sidelined through injuries.

On the other hand, Southampton boss Russell Martin will be boosted by the return of Adam Lallana, Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek, with Onuachu tipped to replace Cameron Archer up front.

Among other possible changes, Nathan Wood is in line to start in place of James Bree.

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the fifth of his five-match ban, while Yves Bissouma will be suspended on account of the accumulation of domestic bookings.

On the injury front, Postecoglou will miss Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario. Besides, Mikey Moore is ruled out due to illness.

James Maddison may lose his place to Lucas Bergvall from the onset, while Dominic Solanke could be given the nod ahead of Timo Werner.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links