Southampton unveil bold docks-inspired 2022-23 away kit
Created in partnership with Hummel, Southampton's new 2022-23 away kit is the club's boldest yet.
Launched with the slogan "bold is brave", the design takes inspiration from the Southampton docks and the club's close proximity to the Solent River.
The shirt itself comes in a bold teal, aqua and gold colourway, depicting the swirling waves of the south coast seas.
Hummel's iconic chevrons are present on the shoulders of the shirt in gold, a nod to the retro kits that the brand has designed in the past.
Southampton 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy
The Southampton 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from the Southampton store. Here's a look at all the items available:
Adult Southampton 2022-23 away kit
Get it from the Southampton store for £55.00
Women's Southampton 2022-23 away kit
Get it from the Southampton store for £55.00
Junior Southampton 2022-23 away kit
Get it from the Southampton store for £45.00
Southampton Mini 2022-23 away kit
Get it from the Southampton store for £40.00
Shop the entire Southampton 2022-23 away collection here.