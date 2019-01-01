South Africa's Refiloe Jane opens up on challenges at Australian outfit Canberra United

The South Africa vice-captain disclosed the struggles to cope at the early stages after moving to Australia last summer

South Africa international Refiloe Jane says 'it was difficult' adapting to life since her move to Canberra United in August 2018.

Jane and compatriot Rhoda Mulandzi were invited for trails before being handed contracts by Heather Garriock's side after winning the Australian outfit over with their performances.

Having signed her first professional contract with Canberra, she says it has not been an easy transition since arriving at McKellar Park, where expectations are high.

With two goals and an assist in seven games, the midfielder - who helped Banyana Banyana retain the COSAFA Cup and qualify for its maiden Women's World Cup appearance - has vowed to keep improving.

"When we found out that we were going to be in the trial we had to raise our own money because the club would only pay our transfer if we passed the trial,” Jane told W-League website.

“We really had to look at our motivation and luckily one of my [job] supervisors paid for my flight and myself and my other friend paid for Rhoda’s flight to get to Canberra.

“It was difficult looking at the conditions we had to adapt to because when we came here it was extremely cold!

“It’s one of the best leagues I’ve played in. This is my first professional contract so the competition is very high compared to what we are used to back at home so I’m having fun and learning so much from the team and my coach Heather.

“My goal is just to make sure I give my best performance in every game that we play and doing my best for the team in defence and attack so whatever is best for the team I try to contribute as much as I can so I can see the team winning.”

Canberra will host Adelaide United in the next W-League encounter at McKellar Park on January 13 and Jane will be hoping her seventh-placed side end their four-match winless run.