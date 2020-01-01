'South Africa will be tougher for Zimbabwe than Ghana in World Cup qualifiers' - Tembo

Group G will see the Black Stars, Bafana Bafana and the Warriors battling out against each other as well as Ethiopia

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo feels that will not be a big threat in the Fifa World Cup qualification Group G as they “haven’t been convincing and consistent” lately.

With the Black Stars failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup as well as failing to impress in last year's , Tembo says that Zimbabwe can fancy their chances against Ghana.

“Well, I think we (Zimbabwe) are in a relatively good group which I feel with good preparations we have an opportunity to do well in this group,” Tembo told The Saturday Herald.

‘‘Ghana, they have been one of the powerhouses of African football in the past but they haven’t been convincing and consistent in their previous matches going back to the previous Afcon tournament.

‘‘They have just appointed a new coach which means their camp is not yet settled. We can definitely take our chances and take them on because we have quality players and having Knowledge Musona playing regularly is a huge boost for the Warriors.”

The majority of Zimbabwean players, including starman Khama Billiat, ply their trade in the South African Premier Soccer League ( ).

Former Warriors defender Tembo has predicted the Zimbabwe- matches as going to be “the biggest” in this pool due to the fact that the two countries' players are familiar with each other.

Clashes between Bafana Bafana and the Warriors are often dubbed as “The Battle of the Limpopo.”

“Bafana Bafana - this is probably the biggest fixture in this group because we are neighbours and there is some rivalry between us," Tembo added.

“The players from both teams have played with and against each other and they know each other very well so this is going to be an exciting and very interesting fixture.

“Overview, we have a very good team with some good individual players that are capable to beat anybody on a good day.

“But, for us to do well, we will need good preparations and make sure that we win our home matches because all the three teams are beatable.”

In this group, only Ghana and South Africa have featured at the World Cup before, while Zimbabwe and Ethiopia would be seeking maiden qualification.