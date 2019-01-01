Sone Aluko joins Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe on loan

The Nigeria international will spend the rest of 2019 temporarily with Aleksandar Stanojevic's side

Sone Aluko has completed a loan switch to Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Renhe from .

The 30-year-old endured a torrid stint in the English Championship this term scoring just a goal in 19 appearances and he is now set to rediscover his form in Chinese topflight for the entire 2019 season.

Aluko joined the Royals from in August 2017 and he went on to make 60 appearances in all competitions with four goals to his credit.

The former and forward becomes the second player to leave Jose Manuel Gomes' team this month after goalkeeper Vito Mannone moved to Major League Soccer outfit .

Aluko is in contention to make his debut for Beijing Renhe when the 2019 Chinese Super League begins with a visit to Shandong Luneng on Friday.