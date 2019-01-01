‘Sometimes you just get bored’ – Martinez happy after Lukaku’s Man Utd exit

The Belgium boss has suggested that the 26-year-old had grown weary of life at Old Trafford and says he can thrive in Italy

boss Roberto Martinez says that Romelu Lukaku needed to leave because he had grown bored at Old Trafford.

Lukaku departed the Red Devils in a deal worth €80 million (£74m/$90m), joining up at side , where he made an immediate mark for Antonio Conte’s side as he scored the third goal in a crushing 4-0 win over Lecce to kick off their league campaign on Monday.

Martinez was delighted to see the 26-year-old leave for pastures new and believes that it will do him good.

“Romelu needed a new challenge. Sometimes you get bored of a club,” the Spaniard told VTM in comments reported by 7sur7. “Working with Conte will please him and the project of Inter, who will chase the title, is interesting. I saw Lukaku laugh again and it made me happy.”

Meanwhile, Martinez is eyeing up his Belgium squad before qualifiers against San Marino and .

Despite ’s Jan Vertonghen being frozen out of things at club level, he pledged to call upon the 32-year-old.

“Jan’s been our most consistent player for the last three years,” he said. “We’re going to help him get in shape for the matches. He’s not become a poor footballer over the course of the last two months.”

Martinez also praised Vincent Kompany, who has been relieved of matchday coaching duties at Anderlecht just four games into the season following a catastrophic run of form that sees them with just two points.

“He’s already done a fantastic job,” Martinez enthused. “Once Nany Dimata or Kemar Roofe is fit and they have a true attacker, I’m sure that things will get better with regards their result. I’ve a lot of respect for the fact that Kompany has taken the young players by the hand and will play at a high level. His return has been courageous.”

Belgium are currently placed No.1 on the FIFA Ranking, despite finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, where they lost out in a semi-final against eventual champions . They are well on course for Euro 2020 qualification, having won all four of their matches in Group I to date.