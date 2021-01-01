Solskjaer won't be drawn on Pogba's long-term Man Utd future

The midfielder's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and so far there have not been discussions over a new deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on Paul Pogba’s long-term future after the midfielder fired Manchester United into the last eight of the Europa League.

Pogba returned from injury in the 1-0 away win against AC Milan on Thursday night and scored the only goal of the game three minutes after his introduction.

In his current form he is key to Solskjaer’s side but big question marks remain over his future, and the club and player have a big decision to make this summer.

What has been said?

Having praised Pogba’s impact off the bench at San Siro, Solskjaer was asked if the club would be doing all they can to keep him beyond the end of his current deal.

Solskjaer said: “I think everyone in the team, and Paul included, are just focused on doing as well as we can this season. I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation. Of course, we've got discussions and talks.

“When you see Paul playing like tonight (against AC Milan), when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.”

When is Pogba’s contract up?

The midfielder’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and so far discussions have not been held over new terms which would mean that, if United did not sell him this summer and failed to tie him down to a new contract next season, then he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

He is one of the biggest assets at the club so they will be keen to not let that happen but Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, has openly spoken about how his client will leave this summer and does not want a new deal at United.

The only other sticking point is the pandemic has limited everyone’s spending powers and there aren’t many clubs who will be able to afford the France international and his wages.

Will Pogba start against Leicester in the FA Cup?

Pogba started Thursday’s game on the bench after spending six weeks sidelined with a thigh injury and only recently returned to training.

While he managed the full second half at San Siro, Solskjaer was unsure whether or not the midfielder would be able to start at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues below

“We have to see how much Paul can play,” Solskjaer said. “I don't think he can last 90 minutes, I'm not sure he can start, but you can see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub.

“If he feels OK maybe we can start him as well. We have to see who the runners and riders are after tonight. It's been a long travel, we'll be late back. We'll see. I hope he's ready to start.”

Further reading