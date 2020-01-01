Solskjaer vows Man Utd will give everything to go past Liverpool after being 'hurt' by title win

The Red Devils boss says that Jurgen Klopp's side deserve credit after they sealed their first top-flight title since 1990

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed it "hurts" everyone associated with to see win the Premier League title and has vowed to "do everything" in an attempt to surpass the Merseysiders in the future.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned champions on Thursday night after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, ending a 30-year wait for top-flight glory.

And United boss Solskjaer credited the Anfield outfit for winning the league, albeit admitting that it hurts everyone associated with the Red Devils to see another team finish on top.

"Any team that wins the Premier League deserves it, they deserve credit. It is a hard league to win. Credit to Jurgen and his players. Every time you see anyone else lift a trophy, it hurts," Solskjaer said.

"That’s the feeling everyone associated with Manchester United has - all our playing staff and supporters. Of course, we want to get back to winning ways and that is our challenge."

Despite Liverpool’s dominance this season, Solskjaer doesn’t think Klopp's side are in a position to consistently deliver titles over the next decade in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson did at Old Trafford.

"The run of titles that we won under Sir Alex, I don’t think that’s going to be easy for anyone to emulate or copy," he added. "Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top so, for me, our challenge is to make sure we don’t go, say, 26 years or more until the next time we win it.

"We’re going to do everything we can to shorten the distance or even go past them, of course."

United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, 37 points behind the champions and while Solskjaer is keen to see his side close the gap he wants them to focus on other priorities first.

"I don’t think it is time to say how far behind [United are]. We are in a position where we have to improve, we have to get into the , get higher up the league and start challenging for trophies," the Norwegian said.

"That consistency and efficiency they have shown - that is a challenge for us as well. We know at our best we are very good. We have to do it again and again and that is the challenge for our players going forward."