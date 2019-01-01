Solskjaer says Haaland 'knows what he wants to do' as Man Utd transfer rumours swirl

The prolific teenage forward has made a decision on his future, which many think lies alongside his compatriot at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Haaland has made up his mind about his next destination as his time in seems to be nearing a conclusion.

The two Norwegians know each other from their time at Molde and reports say that Solskjaer flew to Austria to have a discussion with the 19-year-old striker on Friday.

Some outlets reported that Haaland told his compatriot that he favoured a move to Old Trafford over other possible destinations, including and .

Speaking after a 1-1 draw with , Solskjaer seemed to confirm that the prolific striker had made a decision on his future, but did not go as far as to say he will be plying his trade at United next season.

"I don't comment on those speculations," Solskjaer said of the transfer talk. "[Haaland] knows what he wants to do, and he knows what he's going to do, so I don't have to give any advice to any other team's players."

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 games in all competions this season, including eight in six games. He scored in his first five matches in the tournament, before being held scoreless by last week.

He sat out the last match in the Austrian before a lengthy two-month winter break with an abdominal injury and some believe he will have moved on before the season resumes.

United sold target man Romelu Lukaku to this summer and didn’t buy a direct replacement, varying between using Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the central striker in a front three.

Rashford, particularly, has flourished, and has already equaled his career high with 13 goals this year.

Mason Greenwood, 18, has also made an impression. His goal against on Sunday was his eighth in all competitions this year, making him the third highest teenage scorer in Europe’s top five leagues.

No striker in Solskjaer’s squad boasts as prolific a record as the Leeds-born Haaland, whose father Alf Inge played 38 games for local rivals between 2000 and 2003.