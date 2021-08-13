Solskjaer suggests Sancho isn't ready at Man Utd ahead of season opener against Leeds

The Red Devils boss has delivered a fitness update on a summer signing that has not figured prominently in recent training sessions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jadon Sancho is struggling to put himself in contention for a starting berth in Manchester United's 2021-22 Premier League season opener against Leeds.

The Red Devils are due to play host to old adversaries on Saturday and will be looking to hit the ground running in a campaign that is seeing lofty ambition laid out.

Sancho is expected to figure prominently for a trophy-chasing side on the back of his £73 million ($101m) move from Borussia Dortmund , but the England international is short on training time and may have to be eased into the fold.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has told TV2 when offering a fitness update on Sancho: "He has had a holiday after the European Championships and then he has been a little sick, unfortunately.

"He has had one-and-a-half training sessions with us, so he has not trained much.

"It may take some time before he gets into top shape, but throughout the season he will be very important to us.

"He is a player I am sure will give us many happy moments in the years to come."

Can Man Utd get off to a winning start?

The Red Devils ended 2020-21 as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League, with a barren run on the silverware front now set to hit the five-year mark.

A slow start stunted their progress last season, with early struggles at Old Trafford initially holding them back as away form provided welcome respite.

Solskjaer is aware of the need to buck that trend this time around, starting against a lively Leeds outfit.

The Norwegian added: "We lost three or four of the first home games last season, I do not remember exactly. We will not do that this year.

"You have to start well, gain momentum. Last year we were second, the year before we finished third, so there is progression. You have to be on top form from the first to the last match.

"We were stable from the start of November to May, when we lost one match. If we manage to recreate it, we can help fight for things in March, April, May."

