Solskjaer not hurt by criticism amid Manchester United's slow start

The Red Devils won for just the third time in the Premier League this season but the coach says he does not care what others are saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not hurt by the criticism his team have received this season.

The Red Devils climbed to seventh in the table this week after they won 3-1 at Norwich on Sunday through goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The win is just their third Premier League victory this season and their first since mid-September.

United have been heavily criticised by fans and the media for their poor performances, but Solskjaer says he is focused on results, not the opinions of others.

"I have been hurt by the results, I don't know what has been said," he told BBC Sport. "I do not care what anyone says, they can have their opinion and that is none of my business to comment on, I am not hurting about what others are saying."

United were given two penalties at Carrow Road but saw both saved by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

The first spot-kick - awarded for a foul on Daniel James - created controversy and required a long VAR check before being confirmed.

And Solskjaer believes the first incident exposed the main weaknesses in the way VAR is being used.

"I don't want to talk too much about VAR," he added. "I disagree with the first one, the second one is but both should be retaken, the goalkeeper is a yard off his line. We are talking about it again.

"VAR is there to help but when it takes ages like the first penalty, it is not a clean and obvious error. When it took that long, it is a signal that it should not have been."

Despite their misfortune from the penalty spot, it was a comfortable victory for United, who saw Martial return to the starting XI for the first time since August.

"We have missed Anthony, he is a very important player for us, the way we play," Solskjaer said of the scorer.

"Today, Marcus Rashford was excellent down the sides and in the middle. A great response to missing the penalty, chasing back and scoring."

He continued: "This had been a good week for us. It started with a decent performance against and now two wins away from home. It gives the players confidence and momentum.

"Scott McTominay knows that it is a mistake but still a very good performance. He is growing all the time, the kid and he is a top professional. He works hard very day and is a Manchester United player.

"The third was a very good goal and a class finish. It is great for Anthony Martial to score a goal like that. We could and should have had a few more goals."