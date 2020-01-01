Solskjaer compares Man Utd to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls after being inspired by ‘The Last Dance’

The Red Devils boss claims to see similarities between the Premier League giants and an iconic NBA side that is the subject of a Netflix documentary

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared to the Michael Jordan-inspired Chicago Bulls side of the 1990s that is currently the focus of a documentary series on Netflix.

With football in a state of indefinite lockdown, professional sportsmen and women are having to fill their time with activities away from a competitive arena.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer is among those to have binge-watched programmes on Netflix, with a certain offering involving an iconic NBA side having caught his eye.

‘The Last Dance’ has earned plenty of plaudits since first being aired, with a legendary Bulls side showing the dedication required to become a dominant force.

United, in the same era when working under Sir Alex Ferguson, enjoyed a similar period of supremacy when rising to the top of domestic and continental games.

Solskjaer formed part of that group, as a 1999 Treble winner, and claims to see similarities between a team led by Jordan and one that looked to the likes of Roy Keane and David Beckham for inspiration.

He told Football Focus of his experiences in a testing time for all concerned during the Covid-19 pandemic: “You don't put [anything] on hold.

“You always think football, it never stops, and if you're in the job or not in the job, if you've been bitten by the football bug you're always going to spend time on it.

“I don't think I've been different to anyone else. You watch TV, you watch series, you've got to switch off from football.

“You find Netflix, you find The Last Dance with Michael Jordan!

“It takes me back to when I was a player and the great team with Sir Alex.

“Michael Jordan, as a leader, you think Roy Keane straight away. So many similarities to my team seeing that team.

“It's been inspiring and a great watch.”

United, like the Bulls, are in the process of trying to recapture former glories.

Solskjaer, having helped to claim major silverware in his playing days, is the man charged with the task of delivering on that remit.

He has found the going tough at times, leading to questions of his future and suitability to a demanding coaching post, but had seen his Red Devils team find a spark prior to football being shut down.

There is considered to be cause for optimism once more at Old Trafford, with productive transfer business and youthful exuberance helping a fallen giant back to its feet.