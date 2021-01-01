Solskjaer impressed by Diallo maturity and 'special abilities'

The Red Devils boss expects a lot of the 18-year-old after he completed the move to Old Trafford from Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised new signing Amad Diallo's maturity and believes the winger has "special abilities".

The Red Devils sealed the signing of Diallo, 18, this week in a deal that could rise to to £37 million ($50m).

The Ivorian made just five senior appearances for - two this season - before making the switch to Old Trafford, but Solskjaer is already convinced he will become a valuable asset for his side.

More teams

"He’s a young boy who we’ve watched for a few years. We’ve seen him here play in the UEFA Youth League for the kids. He’s got special abilities of course," Solskjaer told the club's website.

"Very good balance, reads the game really well and for a young boy he seems very mature in his decision-making. A boy that we’re excited to develop further.

"Of course we know he’s a young boy who’s going to learn his trade and come into a new country and new style of football, so we’ve got to be patient with him."

Diallo has been used mainly on the right wing at Atalanta, but Solskjaer has not ruled out giving him a chance on the left when he makes his breakthrough in .

"I think he’s comfortable in many positions. Right wing is probably the position he’s played the most, with his left foot coming inside," he added.

"Then again, in the for Atalanta he played on the left – he cut inside and he went outside, so he can play different positions for us. Let’s give him time to find his feet here in England and we’ll hopefully see him soon."

Article continues below

It could be a while before he is given a place in Solskjaer's team, however, as the Norwegian coach wants to give him time to adapt to his new surroundings.

"He joins in the training with the first team and gets settled in," he said. "Then we need to give him match time – first team or Under-23s, we’re not going to be able to say now. Let’s see how he takes to it. You’ve got kids who just come in and tell us as staff that they’re ready for the difficult games."