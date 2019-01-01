Solskjaer has given Man Utd their freedom back, says Burnley boss Dyche

The interim Old Trafford manager has succeeded where Jose Mourinho failed but the Portuguese has still been called 'absolutely incredible'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set Manchester United's players free, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

The Clarets visit their North West neighbours on Tuesday night and their manager is impressed with the transformation the Norwegian has inspired at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has led the Red Devils on an eight-match winning run since taking over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

That has pushed them to within three points of the Premier League top four but, while Dyche was quick to credit the interim manager ahead of the game, he refused to put the boot into the departed Mourinho.

"It seems from the outside looking in, like he has just tried to loosen it a little bit and put more freedom on it," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"A bit more energy seems to have come back to the players. I think that's a skill in itself. I think possibly that is what he has done; he has just given a different feel to the group in his own way.

"But I think they have responded and they are delivering good performances. It seems there is a little bit more spark, not massive tactical changes, but just that spark within the group."

United midfielder Ander Herrera backed that theory, saying Solskjaer has given United a new level of confidence.

“Even in the tough moments, we have the feeling that we can hurt our opponent,” he told the club's website.

“Our feeling is that if we perform at our best, we can beat anyone. It doesn’t mean we’re going to beat every team, but we have the belief because we have the quality to do it.”

Mourinho's troubled period at the United helm this season saw their style, and the Portuguese's man-management tactics, heavily criticised.

But Dyche added: "I am not questioning Jose Mourinho. I think he is an absolutely incredible, top manager.

"He [Solskjaer] has changed that feeling in the group coming in and they have responded."

United are in sixth place, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.

Burnley are 16th having avoided defeat in their last four league matches.