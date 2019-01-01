Solskjaer explains Rashford & Lindelof absences but expects both to play vs PSG

The Red Devils boss has shuffled his pack for a Premier League trip to Fulham, but should be at full strength for midweek Champions League duty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof will be ready for Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain despite missing out against Fulham.

The Red Devils boss told MUTV: "There are a couple of niggles, Rashford got a dead leg against Leicester. We don’t want to risk him.

"At the back, Victor is out, not a really a concern, he should be okay for Tuesday."

More to follow…