Solanke scores for Bournemouth, Mikel in action as Stoke City lose to Birmingham City

The Anglo Nigerian and the former Super Eagles captain were among the African stars that featured for their clubs in the English second-tier

Dominic Solanke found the back of the net as Bournemouth secured a 4-1 victory over Coventry City in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The forward led the Cherries attack and made a key contribution for his side in the encounter as they continued their winning ways.

Arnaut Danjuma ignited the surge of goals with only one minute into the game, three minutes later Matthew James levelled matters for Coventry.

Danjuma then handed his side the lead with a fine effort in the 28th minute before setting up David Brooks in the 69th minute to hit the back of the net.

Solanke sealed the victory for Jonathan Woodgate’s men with few minutes before the end of the game after receiving a fine assist from Ben Pearson.

The 23-year-old forward featured for 90 minutes before making way for Sam Surridge, struck two shots and had a 77 percent successful pass rate.

The victory ensured the Cherries moved to the promotion play-off spot after gathering 68 points from 40 games, two points above seventh-placed Reading.

Solanke will be expected to continue his fine form in front of goal when Bournemouth square off against Huddersfield Town in their next league game on April 13.

Elsewhere, former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel was on parade for Stoke City in their 2-0 defeat against Birmingham City.

The 33-year-old was handed his 34thh league appearance since teaming up with the Potters last summer as a free agent and gave a good account of himself, although his efforts were not enough to save his side from defeat.

The midfielder played for the duration of the game, made one tackle, one clearance and had 30 touches on the ball.

The defeat leaves Stoke in 12th position with 55 points from 41 games and they will hope to return from the loss when they slug it out against Preston North End on April 17.

Elijah Adebayo was another African star that helped his club secure an impressive result, scoring in Luton Town’s 3-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The Anglo-Nigerian sealed the win for Luton against 10-man Wycombe that paraded his compatriots Fred Onyedinma, Dennis Adeniran, Uganda’s Uche Ikpeazu and Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe.

The victory moved Luton to 13th spot on the Championship table after accruing 53 points from 40 games. Adebayo has been with the Hatters since February and he has now made 12 appearances for the club, scoring a number of breathtaking goals for the club.

He will hope to help Luton secure yet another win when they face Watford in their next league outing on April 17.