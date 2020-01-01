Sokratis curses Arsenal’s VAR luck after seeing Aubameyang sent off at Palace

The Gunners defender saw his skipper sent off during a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park which finished in an eventful 1-1 draw

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was left cursing ’s luck after seeing VAR deliver a red card for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a 1-1 draw with .

The Gunners frontman was sent off 67 minutes into a lively London derby at Selhurst Park.

Palace had already cancelled out Aubameyang’s opener by that stage, but were offered a helping hand after seeing their opponents reduced to 10 men as Arsenal’s hopes of finding a winner rather disappeared down the tunnel with their captain.

It appeared as though Aubameyang would escape a ban after clattering into Max Meyer as the on-field officials flashed only a yellow card in his direction at the time, but technology interfered once again.

Those in charge of VAR reviews determined that Aubameyang’s ankle-high challenge was dangerous and reckless, leading to him being shown a red card instead.

Arsenal were able to take something from their meeting with the Eagles, but have claimed just one Premier League win from four outings under the guidance of new boss Mikel Arteta.

Sokratis told BT Sport afterwards of Aubameyang’s dismissal: “VAR is there to help the referee. I didn’t show a good reaction but we are disappointed because we haven't had a lot of luck. It wasn't against VAR or anything.”

The Greece international defender added on the contest as a whole: “If we watch the game again, we are disappointed because we played much better than them and had the chances to win the game. The first 35 minutes we played very good and did what our manager asked.

“In the next 10 minutes and first 10 minutes of the second half, we lost the mentality and structure.”

Arteta also conceded that his side did themselves few favours after making a bright start to the game.

He considered the defending for Jordan Ayew’s leveller to be “unacceptable”, with the Gunners once again shooting themselves in the foot.

Their efforts to establish consistency will not be helped over the coming weeks as Aubameyang prepares to serve a ban.

Arsenal are set to play host to surprise package next weekend, before then facing old adversaries Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 21.

They also have a visit to Bournemouth in the to take in before Aubameyang will come back into contention.