Sofyan Amrabat left out again! Man Utd and Liverpool target absent from Fiorentina squad as transfer uncertainty continues

Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat has once again been left out of Fiorentina's squad.

Amrabat left out of squad again

Training separately from first-team

Man Utd & Liverpool in race to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? After omitting the Moroccan midfielder from their matchday squad for the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Rapid Wien in midweek, Fiorentina left Amrabat out again for their Serie A clash against Lecce on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder, who is wanted by both Liverpool and Manchester United, is currently training alone and is unlikely to train or play with the first team again. He is currently waiting for the Red Devils' offer, although they have to offload some players if they want to complete more signings this summer due to FFP regulations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SOFYAN AMRABAT? Other than the two Premier League teams, La Liga side Atletico Madrid have also reportedly shown interest in the player.