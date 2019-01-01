Sofapaka FC must fight not to drop away in KPL - Alves

The coach claims his players know where they belong in the league after a shaky start to the current campaign

head coach Divaldo Alves believes it is important for them to ensure they remain among the top Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs in the season.

Batoto ba Mungu pulled off a surprising 2-1 win over pre-season title contenders last time out and Alves believes the victory was key in motivating the players.

The 2009 KPL champions have won two matches and sit ninth on the table going into matchday six.

“It was very important [win over Bandari] in terms of points because we want to ensure we are not far away from the top. It also gave us a boost of motivation and now the players believe we can go to the top," Alves told the club's website.

Sofapaka will face on Saturday at Sudi Stadium and the Portuguese tactician has revealed they are working to shut down the Millers' probable approach to the game.

Nzoia Sugar have had a poor start to the season with just a win and three losses.

“We are well aware of how Nzoia Sugar play. They have dangerous wingers with very high creativity and the wingers and fullbacks who love to join the attack,” he added.

“They are very fast and we need to be prepared well to go there and lock them not to play their usual games.”

Alves is likely to miss striker Kepha Aswani, who returned to training on Thursday after earlier going down sick, while midfielder Brian Magonya, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, is also set to sit out.

Draws have dominated the previous six Sofapaka vs Nzoia Sugar matches with three of them ending in stalemates.