Sneijder: Why Onana should join Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Arsenal

The Cameroon international has been urged against considering signing for the Gunners when his ban expires

Former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has advised Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to join Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Arsenal.

The 37-year-old believes the Gunners have dipped in form in recent years, having last played in the Champions League in the 2016-17 season.

In the recently concluded 2020-21 season, Arsenal finished eighth on the Premier League table, thus, failing to qualify for any European competition.

Onana is serving a ban by Uefa after testing positive for Furosemide, although his suspension was recently reduced to nine months after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and Sneijder has urged him to rather consider joining the Spanish giants than the Gunners.

"I expect him to leave. I think he is a great goalkeeper. European top? Yes, certainly," Sneijder told Voetbal International Live.

"I'd rather not see him at Arsenal. It's a fantastic club, but it has slipped in recent years. I'd rather see him play at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona."

Sneijder also believed the suspension of the Cameroon international should have been reduced to six months by the apex court.

"I think it's nonsense, If you can reduce such a sentence by three months, why not by six months?" he continued.

Onana has been with Ajax since January 2015 and was promoted to the first team a year later after delivering convincing showings in the youth setup.

The goalkeeper has made more than 142 appearances for the Dutch side, helping them to win two league and KNVB Cup trophies as well as the Johan Cruyff Shield title.

The 25-year-old starred for Ajax in the 2016-2017 Europa League campaign as the Sons of the Gods finished as runners-up in the competition.

Before his ban, Onana, who has one year left on his current contract, featured 26 times for Ajax across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Onana has already served four months of his suspension which has seen him miss a number of games for both club and country.

The goalkeeper was not involved as Cameroon recorded a win and a draw against the Nigeria national team as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.