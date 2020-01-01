Smalling ready to discuss Roma stay after being cast adrift by Man Utd

The experienced defender is taking in a season-long loan in Italy and is open to a permanent deal as he also eyes up an England recall for Euro 2020

Chris Smalling is ready to hold talks regarding a permanent move to from and is also eyeing up an recall ahead of .

The 30-year-old defender is currently taking in a season-long loan at Stadio Olimpico.

A brave decision to leave his comfort zone at Old Trafford was taken during the summer of 2019.

More teams

Having slipped down the pecking order at United, with a record-breaking deal for Harry Maguire nudging him out of favour, the opportunity to head for was embraced.

Smalling has earned plenty of plaudits during his time in and admits that he would be open to the idea of staying on.

He told BBC Sport: “Yeah, I think the plan at the start of the season was to contribute as much as I can and then hopefully if we've all had a good season and hit our ambitions then those discussions can take place.

“I've been more than happy with my first half of the season, it's now just making sure that we kick on and finish the season strongly because we have a lot to play for.

“Coming over here and trying to hit ground running with football was the priority. But my family settling in and me learning the language and enjoying the culture, it's something you need to make the most of.

“My family and I definitely are.”

Smalling’s fine form at Roma has led to calls for him to be welcomed back into the United squad for 2020-21, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have continued to spring leaks.

It has also been suggested that the experienced figure should come into contention for a place in England’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Smalling has not figured for his country since 2017, with Gareth Southgate overlooking him on a regular basis, but there remains a desire on his part to add to a collection of 31 caps.

Article continues below

“Obviously it's been a couple of years now, but that ambition is always there with England,” he said of his international ambition.

“I know that Gareth and the coaching staff have been to a few of my games over here and I guess you know you are in their thoughts if you are playing at a top club.

“I hold those aspirations, and I just try to focus on here and what comes, comes. But I would very much like to be part of [the Euros], for sure.”