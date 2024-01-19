2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

France and Ireland kick off the Six Nations Championship on February 2 in Marseille

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is upon us, with France and Ireland kicking off this year's games on February 2. The Six Nations is one of rugby's most popular tournaments, and as the name suggests, six countries are involved.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales battle it across five rounds to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Ireland will be looking to defend their 2023 title, but one thing is for sure, you don't want to miss this 15-match tournament.

Getty Images

The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule

Round 1

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets France vs. Ireland Friday, February 2 8:00 PM / 3:00 PM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Italy vs. England Friday, February 3 2 :10 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Wales vs. Scotland Friday, February 3 4 :45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

Round 2

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Scotland vs. France Friday, February 10 2:25 PM / 9:15 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub England vs. Wales Friday, February 10 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland vs. Italy Friday, February 11 3:15 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

Round 3

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Ireland vs. Wales Friday, February 24 2:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Scotland vs. England Friday, February 24 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France vs. Italy Friday, February 25 3:00 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

Round 4

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Italy vs. Scotland Friday, March 9 2:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub England vs. Ireland Friday, March 9 4:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Wales vs. France Friday, March 10 3:00 PM / 10:00 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

Round 5

Game Date Kick-off (GMT/ET) Watch UK Watch USA Tickets Wales vs. Italy Friday, March 16 02:15 PM / 9:15 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub Ireland vs. Scotland Friday, March 16 04:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub France vs. England Friday, March 16 08:00 PM / 03:00 PM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?

Getty Images

In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.

In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.