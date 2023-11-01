Sir Bobby Charlton: Man Utd and England legend died after striking a window sill in accidental fall at care home

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home in Knutsford, an inquest has heard.

Sir Bobby passed away at the age of 86 at Macclesfield General Hospital on 21 October, prompting tributes from around the football world.

During an inquest into his death held at Cheshire Coroner's Court on Wednesday, it was heard that he had been living at The Willows nursing home in Knutsford, which specialises in caring for patients with dementia - as reported by BBC Sport.

Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, concluded that Sir Bobby's death was accidental. The hearing was told that he struck a window sill and "possibly a radiator" after losing his balance when standing up from his chair.

Article continues below

Sir Bobby underwent a full body check after his fall, but no visible injuries were noted by staff, who also recorded that his mobility seemed to be unaffected.

Paramedics were called to the care home when they later noticed swelling in Sir Bobby's back, and he was taken to a local hospital for assessment before being moved to Macclesfield general.

Sir Bobby, who had been receiving respite care at The Willows since June, died five days after the fall.

Football clubs from across England held silences in Sir Bobby's memory over the past 10 days, and a funeral service for the 1966 World Cup winner is due to take place at Manchester cathedral on November 13.