Back together at last! Sir Alex Ferguson presents Ronaldo with trophy to commemorate 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a special memento for scoring 700 club goals by Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford before facing Newcastle United.

Ronaldo reunited with Ferguson

Became the first player to score 700 goals

De Gea also commemorated for making 500 appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward netted his 700th club career goal last weekend which came in a 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. To honour this incredible feat former manager, Ferguson, presented Ronaldo with a silver plate in front of the home fans. David De Gea was also given a memento as the keeper made his 500th appearance for the club against the Magpies.

Man Utd

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo got his first Premier League start at United since August. The 37-year-old last started in domestic competition under Erik ten Hag against Brentford on August 13 – a game United lost 4-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After finding the net against Everton the Portuguese would like to make the most of this start and get on the scoresheet once again to seal a regular starting berth.