Sir Alex Ferguson sends classy message to Klopp ahead of Liverpool manager's 1000th game

WHAT HAPPENED? In a wholesome bridging of rivalries, Manchester United's greatest-ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has sent a heart-warming message to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to congratulate him on reaching 1,000 games as a manager.

Klopp is still some way off Sir Alex's whopping 2,062 games in the dugout but take nothing away from the big German, 1,000 games in management is an impressive feat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm delighted to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA 1000 club," he said.

"Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to the role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management. The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football's elite."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 55-year-old started his managerial career at German club Mainz in 2001, before moving on to Borussia Dortmund in 2008, winning the Bundesliga twice. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015, winning their sixth Champions League title and ending the club's 30-year wait for a league title in 2020.

It's fair to say Liverpool fans have a lot of love for their manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? Klopp's 1,000th games comes against fellow underperformers Chelsea on Saturday at Anfield. He'll be hoping to mark the occasion with a win.