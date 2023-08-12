Gary Neville has blasted Pep Guardiola for his behaviour on the pitch at half-time in Manchester City's win against Burnley.

Guardiola remonstrated publicly with Haaland

Neville questioned Guardiola's method

Haaland scored twice in 3-0 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola very publicly berated Haaland as the half-time whistle blew at Turf Moor, shouting at the player and remonstrating with him as they walked down the tunnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at half time during Sky's coverage of the game, Neville said: "There'll be some people who'll love the intensity of that and say that that's why he's the best manager on the planet. Then there'll be others who will say that you shouldn't do that in a public forum, grabbing his arm in front of the cameras.

"I played for one of the most intense managers in the history of the game [Sir Alex Ferguson] - but he'd never have done that on the pitch in such a way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola then went on to explain why he was telling Haaland off at half-time, saying: "'He wanted the ball in behind to him and that ball didn't have to be in behind. Sometimes you have to be patient to find the right moment. He was not frustrated, I am not frustrated. In football it happens. Don't be dramatic."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Despite the very public telling off from Guardiola, Haaland still scored twice as City romped to a 3-0 win. City are next in action in the UEFA Supercup against Sevilla in midweek.