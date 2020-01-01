Sinclair breaks Wambach's record as Canada star becomes all-time top international goalscorer

The veteran forward, who made her international debut 20 years ago, reached the mark with her second strike against St Kitts & Nevis

Canada captain Christine Sinclair has become the record goalscorer in international football history during her side's Olympic qualifier against St Kitts and Nevis.

The 36-year-old scored her 185th goal for her nation with a strike in the 23rd minute of the match at HEB Park in Texas on Wednesday.

Sinclair's goal saw the striker pass the previous record set by retired USWNT star Abby Wambach, who set the mark when she retired in 2015.

It was Sinclair's second strike of the match after she scored a penalty to tie Wambach's record in the seventh minute.

The match started as a rout for the Canadians, as they led 7-0 at half time with Adriana Leon grabbing a hat-trick before the break.

Concacaf president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani praised Sinclair for her "remarkable" goal scoring record in a statement on the organisation's website.

"Congratulations to Christine for this incredible achievement. It is an amazing feat and she deserves all the credit and accolades she will rightly receive," Montagliani said.

"To play elite international football for 20 years at the very top level – in multiple World Cups, Olympic Games and Concacaf Women’s Championships – is remarkable in itself.

"To have scored an all-time international record goal haul, and to still be going strong, is truly outstanding.

"Christine’s achievements have made her an icon in Canada. She transcends the sport and is a wonderful role model for people across the country.

"I hope she continues leading the line for the national team and scoring goals, and I thank her for the enormous contribution she has made to the sport in Canada, the Concacaf region and across the world."

Sinclair made her debut for the Canadian national team in 2000 and since has amassed 289 caps.

She was drafted into the WPS - the top tier U.S women's competition - by FC Gold Pride in 2009 before eventually moving on Western New York Flash in 2011.

With the inaugural season of the NWSL commencing in 2013, Sinclair joined the Portland Thorns and was appointed captain.

She is still playing at the Thorns today and has scored 52 goals in 137 appearances for the club based in Oregon.