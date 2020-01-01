Simy’s physicality against Benevento made him do more than his Crotone teammates – Giovanni Stroppa

The Nigeria international bagged a hat-trick on Friday night to keep the Pythagoreans in the hunt for Serie A promotion

Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa believes Simy’s physical strengths made him outperform his teammates after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Serie B leaders Benevento.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men bagged automatic promotion after seeing off Juve Stabia 1-0 last week even with 10-men.

For Stroppa’s side, they have been winless since the resumption of second-tier games, drawing with Verona, Perugia and Ascoli. The positive side though is they were last beaten in February 3-2 by Juve Stabia.

For Simy, it marked his first Serie B goal since a 1-0 win over Pisa in March.

“I think he [Simy] could count this so much as a test, given his physicality, he probably did more for the team than others,” Stroppa told the media after the match.

“In this game, beyond the goals, he put in place an important performance in both halves, both in the offensive and in the defensive. I believe that in general, the whole team worked very well and the result repays us for the work done.

“Certainly, the last three games before this shout revenge for the final result [because] we have thrown away several points. The team is doing well from a physical point of view. They have returned to playing a certain type of football also carrying out an athletic race with a certain rhythm. Too bad not having scored points in the last few matches. This victory leads us to be still [second] in the ranking and this time we will do everything to maintain this position.”

Simy – who played for 80 minutes and was replaced by Samuel Armenteros, has now taken his goal tally for the season to 16, putting him one goal behind Trapani’s Stefano Pettinari and Perugia’s Pietro Iemmello. With his four assists, he has a hand in 20 goals, which puts him top of the Serie B goal involvement chart.

Crotone are now unbeaten in eight league games (five wins, three draws) and still maintain second place on the standings, 21 points behind Benevento.

While first place seems settled, second place for the final automatic promotion spot is very intense with Citadella, Pordenone, and Spezia, all within reach of Crotone with six rounds left to wrap up the season.