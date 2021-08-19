Simy: Salernitana complete move for Crotone forward

The Nigeria striker has completed a return to the Italian top-flight ahead of the new season

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana have competed the signing of Simy Nwankwo on a season-long loan from Crotone.

The move comes with the option to make the stay permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Simy is expected to boost the Garnets' frontline after they returned to the Italian top-flight for the first time in 23 years.

The 29-year-old joins Joel Obi as the second Nigerian player in Fabrizio Castori's team. The team also parades Mali's Lassina Coulibaly and Senegal's Mamadou Coul ibaly