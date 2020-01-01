Simy on target as Crotone stretch Serie B unbeaten run to nine games

The Nigerian striker found the back of the net on Fridayas his side's continued their push for promotion to the Serie A

Simy Nwankwo scored his 17th goal in the Serie B this season as Crotone grabbed a crucial away victory by defeating Citadel 3-1 on Friday.

The Super Eagles forward doubled the Pythagoreans' lead in the 37th minute, after Junior Messias broke the deadlock at the Pier Cesare Tombolato Stadium in the 11th minute.

He made it four goals in his last five league outings after scoring a hat-trick in Crotone’s 3-0 victory over Benevento last Friday.

The effort was Simy's 17th goal after 32 league outings this campaign, and he is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Italian second division, with a goal behind Perugia's Pietro Iemmello.

Four minutes into the second half, Messias sealed maximum points for the visitors with his second goal of the night which has now made them unbeaten in their last nine league matches.

Since their 3-2 loss to Juve Stabia in February, Crotone have drawn three and won six of their last nine league outings.

Simy was in action for 90 minutes alongside Libya midfielder Ahmed Benali before they were replaced by Maximiliano Lopez and Tomislav Gomelt respectively in the stoppage time.

Crotone maintained their second spot in the Serie B standings after the win at the Citadel which earned them 58 points after 33 games. They still hold a three-point lead above third-place Pordenone.

With five games remaining, the race for promotion is heating up with two slots left for grabs after runaway leaders Benevento sealed their spot.

Crotone have the chance of extending their lead when they host Pordenone at the Stadio Ezio Scida for their next league fixture on Monday.