Simy continues scoring form, Barrow grabs assist as Bologna edge Crotone

The Nigeria international and the Gambia forward made key contributions for their respective clubs at Stadio Ezio Scida

Simy Nwankwo found the back of the net while Musa Barrow provided an assist as Bologna secured a 3-2 victory over Crotone in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Simy has been delivering spectacular performances recently having scored in his last four games, including his back-to-back braces against Lazio and Torino.

The lanky forward was handed his 21st league start and seized the opportunity to continue his fine form in front of goal, although his effort was not enough to save his side from defeat at Stadio Ezio Scida.

Barrow was afforded his 28th league appearance and made a key impact for Bologna to ensure they continue their winning ways after their victory over Sampdoria last time out.

Junior Messias put the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit in front in the 32nd minute with a brilliant individual effort and shortly before the half-time break, Simy doubled the lead, converting from the penalty spot.

After the restart, however, Crotone took their leg off the pedal and allowed Bologna to launch a powerful comeback.

Adama Soumaoro ignited the fightback in the 62nd minute when he fired home a well-taken effort after a fine assist from Rodrigo Palacio.

Eight minutes later, Barrow found Jerdy Schouten with a timely pass and the 24-year-old swiftly dispatched his effort into the back of the net to level proceedings for the Red and Blue.

With the game looking to end in a draw, Andreas Skov Olsen scored the match-winning goal in the 84th minute for Bologna.

Simy featured for the duration of the game, struck five shots, made one key pass, and had a 73 percent successful pass rate as part of his contribution in the encounter.

The Super Eagles star has now scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 28 league appearances this season.

Article continues below

With the defeat at Stadio Ezio Scida, Serse Cosmi’s men have been further condemned to the bottom of the Serie A table with 15 points from 28 games.

Simy will hope to continue his blistering performances for Crotone when they face Victor Osimhen’s Napoli in their next league game on April 3.

The forward has not been included in Nigeria’s team for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho, scheduled for March 27 and 30 respectively.