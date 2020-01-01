Simpore scores, Mulaudzi opens goal account as Dinamo-BSUPC rout ABBF U19

The Burkinabe and Nigerian strikers were on target as Maleyew Yury's side recorded another big win over the visitors in Belarus

Salimata Simpore continued her fine goalscoring form and Rhoda Mulaudzi scored her first goal in Dinamo-BSUPC's 9-0 thrashing of ABBF U19 in a Belarusian Women's top flight encounter on Saturday.

Fresh from a two-week break, Burkina Faso's Simpore along with duo Mulaudzi and Lebohang Ramalepe aimed to continue from where they left off in a 2-0 win over Neman on August 8.

Holding a nine-point lead at the top, runaway leaders Dinamo maintained their rampant form as Anastasiya Linnik assisted Simpore to break the deadlock after 32 minutes into the tie.

Anastasia Shuppo paved way for Linnik to double the lead 10 minutes later for the hosts before Anastasiya Novikova added the third goal of the match, seconds from the half-time break.

Having hit three past the visitors in the first half, the rampant hosts continued their quest for a goal-fest and were gifted the fourth through Yelizaveta Giba's own goal nine minutes after the restart.

Linnik bagged her brace of the encounter two minutes later before Shuppo hit her brace thanks to Hanna Pilipenko's assist in the 65th minute and Darya Stezhko netted the sixth four minutes later.

In the 70th minute, Mulaudzi was brought on to replace Karina Olkhovik and Pilipenko got on the scoresheet three minutes later before the South African netted her first goal to wrap up the victory.

Simpore, who was in action for 62 minutes, has now scored 11 league goals in 12 matches, and over 17 in 16 appearances in all competitions for Dinamo this season.

Banyana defender Ramalepe lasted the duration as compatriot Mulaudzi replaced Olkhovik in the 69th minute, while Claudia Dabda featured for the first 68 minutes of the match.

The victory at Dynama-Juni Stadium means Dinamo has opened a 12-point lead at the top, with 45 points from 15 matches, pending result of Sunday's duel between Minsk and Dnepr Mogilev.

Dinamo will now shift focus on securing the first title in their history when they face Minsk in the Women's Cup final on August 31.