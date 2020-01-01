Simpore bags brace as Dinamo-BSUPC subdue Zorka-BSU

The Burkinabe strikers continued with her fine form as Maleyew Yury's side maintained their run with an away win on Monday

Salimata Simpore netted twice for Dinamo-BSUPC as they defeated Zorka-BSU 3-1 in the Belarusian Women's League game on Monday.

Simpore is fast becoming a fans' favourites in Belarus, having scored her 13th goal in 12 matches in a 5-1 Belarusian Women's Cup semi-final first-leg win over Bobruichanka on July 17.

The meeting between the teams was the fourth this season, with the league leaders claiming victories in all three previous occasions, including the Belarusian Women's Cup quarter-final duels.

More teams

In those earlier three matches with Zorka, the Burkina Faso international found the net to ensure her side's triumphs over the last season's runners-up in all competitions this term.

In Best, neither team could find a breakthrough in the game until Dinamo won a penalty, which Moldovan goalkeeper Natalia Munteanu converted to put the visitors ahead just before half-time.

On resuming the match, Hanna Pilipenko played Simpore through to double the lead four minutes after the restart before Anastasia Shuppo set up the Burkinabe striker for the third two minutes later.

However, Diana Bakum, who replaced Paulina Girchits in the 66th minute, struck six minutes from time for the hosts but could not see them escape their fourth defeat of the season to Dinamo.

Simpore, who was in action for the 85 minutes, has now scored 10 goals in 10 games of the competition, and 15 overall in 13 appearances in all competitions for Dinamo this season.

Article continues below

's Claudia Dabda was not dressed for the encounter, while 's Bambanani Mbane missed out due to injury.

The victory at Brjestkoj Oblasti Stadiummeans Dinamo have won all 15 matches in all competitions this season and also hold a six-point lead at the top of the log with 36 points from 12 matches.

They will visit Women's Cup semi-final foes Bobruichanka in their next league outing at Alexander Prokopenko Stadium on August 2.

