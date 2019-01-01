Simeone urged to become ‘the Ferguson of Atletico Madrid’ by club president Cerezo

Diego Simeone has been urged to become “the Alex Ferguson of ” by club president Enrique Cerezo.

The Argentine tactician has already spent eight years in the Spanish capital.

A crowd pleaser from two years with Atletico in his playing days, Simeone was taken back to familiar surroundings in 2011.

He has been a revelation in a demanding role that proved too big for many before him.

Under his guidance, Atletico have tasted title glory and reached two finals.

They are a force to be reckoned with at home and abroad, with Simeone’s side splitting Clasico foes and once again in 2018-19 with a runner-up finish.

He penned a contract extension in February which is intended to keep him in his current post until at least 2022.

Cerezo is delighted with that agreement, but hopes there will be more to come as Simeone seeks to emulate the likes of former boss Ferguson – who spent 27 years at Old Trafford.

“Cholo sets the standard here and he has given this club so much stability, he has always considered himself a member of this family and has always felt comfortable,” Cerezo told Onda Cero.

“It will be many more years before he leaves here.

“I hope that Simeone can be the Ferguson of Atletico Madrid.”

The man at the helm is not the only high-profile figure that Cerezo is hoping to see stick around at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico are already resigned to losing Diego Godin and Juanfran at the end of their respective contracts, while Antoine Griezmann has requested a move elsewhere.

Speculation has also suggested that Diego Costa could be moved on.

The fiery frontman took in another eventful campaign in 2018-19, which included injuries and a lengthy ban for insulting a match official.

It has been reported that Atletico are losing patience with the 30-year-old frontman, who contributed just four goals to the cause last season.

Cerezo is, however, looking for the international to say on, adding: “He has not had a great season but I hope he will continue with us.”

Costa could form part of Atletico’s striking crop in 2019-20, with loan star Alvaro Morata also hoping to be back for more as he seeks a permanent move away from an unhappy spell at .