Sierra Leone star Kamara under investigation over alleged defamation of Benin hotel ahead of Nigeria game

The Minnesota United striker shared a video of him complaining about the hospitality in the Leone Stars’ hotel in Edo State

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is ready to probe Kei Kamara over his alleged defamation of the team’s hotel in Benin ahead of their 2022 qualifiers against on Friday.

The 36-year-old, on Thursday morning, took to social media to complain about the mattress and pillows in his room at Lushville Hotel and Suites, the team’s base.

Kamara stated that he found it difficult to sleep on the hard bed but the SLFA moved swiftly to condemn such claims and apologise to the hotel management.

Sierra Leone’s delegation, including government officials led by the Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh and the SLFA President, Isha Johansen are also lodged in the hotel.

The SLFA statement read: “The Sierra Leone Football Association will open an investigation into a viral video posted by the Sierra Leone National Team striker Kei Kamara in which he is seen defaming a hospitality establishment at which the National Team Delegation including the Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, the Executive Director of the National Sports Authority Dr. Kenneth Brima and the President of Sierra Leone Football Association Madam Isha Johansen are currently residing.

“The SLFA unreservedly apologises to the Management of Lushville Hotel and Suites in Benin City, Edo State, emphasising that the views expressed by Kei Kamara are his individual comments which are strongly condemned by the FA.”

Kamara, who just returned to the Leone Stars after retiring last November, summarised his conversation with the receptionist and shared the pictures of the pillow and the video around 5.30 on Thursday.

“I went to the front desk to talk to the lady about how I can’t sleep,” Kamara said in the video that has gone viral.

“She was so calm and said don’t worry, we will fix everything in the morning. I said I can’t sleep, I have been lying down for two to four hours and again she said, don’t worry, we will fix it in the morning.

“And why can’t I sleep? This bed, these pillows. My head can’t sink in this thing; my head can’t get in this pillow, so my neck hurts. My body can’t get comfortable because this is a box spring, not a mattress.

“I switch to one part, then switch to the other side and she says don’t worry, don’t worry, we will fix everything in the morning. I told her it’s already morning, it’s 5:30, I have practice at 8:00am. She is so calm and I can’t get mad about it because she had this calmness and I haven’t heard all that before.”