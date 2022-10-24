'He shouts a lot' - Van Dijk reveals when he felt Klopp's wrath amid Liverpool's poor start to the season

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp occasionally loses his cool, with the defender recently on the receiving end of a rant.

Van Dijk admitted Klopp can shout a lot

Has been given an earful himself

Surprisingly says it can help him

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Dijk admitted that boss Klopp can sometimes lose his head in the dressing room. The German manager is known for his eccentricities on the touchline, and the Dutch defender has said it can sometimes be seen behind the scenes too.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about Klopp's dressing room antics by Gary Neville on The Overlap, Van Dijk said: "Plenty of times [he has shouted at me], not in my face because I think screaming in someone's face is a little disrespectful but when somebody needs it, he does it, he shouts a lot.

"What I like, someone does that because they really cares about you or the situation and make sure it improves or get anyone else sharper. I really enjoy that in a certain way and it helps me. When we played Fulham at the start of the season, in the last five minutes I was trying to go more direct and he was shouting me to play a little bit more. I knew he was shouting from the side so I was trying to glance because I knew for a fact he was going to go after me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: We recently saw a glimpse of what Van Dijk means when Klopp was sent off against Manchester City. He went bonkers after Mohamed Salah was pulled to the ground but didn't receive a foul and gave fans an insight into the dressing room when things aren't going the Reds' way.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Sometimes a picture paints a thousand words!

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DIJK? Liverpool are back to European duties this week, facing Ajax away knowing a point would qualify them for the knockout stages of the Champions League.