Should Diogo Jota have been sent off against Spurs? Liverpool match-winner admits high boot on Oliver Skipp was 'not a great tackle'

Diogo Jota has admitted his challenge on Tottenham's Oliver Skipp was "not a great tackle" after scoring the winner in Liverpool's 4-3 victory.

Jota's high foot hits Skipp's head

Midfielder needed stitches but no red card

Forward then scored last-ditch winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Jota frantically bundled in the winning goal to give Liverpool a 4-3 victory at Anfield in the dying embers of the game, despite letting their three-goal lead slip and conceding an equaliser earlier in injury time. But amid the chaos of Liverpool snatching all three points, there was plenty of controversy surrounding the goal scorer, with many believing Jota should've received a red card for a high foot challenge on Skip that required the midfielder to have stitches.

WHAT THEY SAID: A sheepish Jota said to the BBC: "It's not a great tackle. I also touched the ball. I also think he gets his head down. It's just brave from him. Unfortunately it's a foot in the face. I saw the ref could see I didn't mean it and it's just football."

However, interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason made his feelings very clear when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "Honestly, it's probably the clearest red card you will see on the football pitch. I need an explanation."

He added: "It endangered the opponent, Skipp needs stitches and Jota has scored the goal when he shouldn't be on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It took Liverpool just three minutes to take the lead against a shaky Spurs outfit, before finding themselves three goals up after 15 minutes. Harry Kane pulled one back for Tottenham before half-time, though, and when Son Heung-min made it 3-2 with 13 minutes left to play, tension filled Anfield.

Not only did Tottenham fans feel as though their opponents should've been down to 10 men, there were shouts for a penalty when substitute Richarlison was brought to the floor by Ibrahima Konate. When he fired in an injury-time equaliser, though, Spurs might have been satisfied that justice was done, until Jota pounced on a loose ball at the other end and made it 4-3 to the hosts, prompting chaos among The Reds.

WHAT NEXT? Klopp's side now sit in fifth, two points above Spurs in the table and have a game in hand on their European rivals. They host Fulham on Wednesday evening.