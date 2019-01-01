Shock player revealed as Chelsea’s most fined as David Luiz tipped for management

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have lifted the lid on a team-mate who is "always late" and backed another to become a boss in the future

N’Golo Kante has been unmasked as the most-fined player at , with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi revealing that the World Cup winner is “always late”.

A softly-spoken Frenchman would be expected to lead by example when it comes to following the rules.

Kante always does what is expected of him on the field and can be relied upon to follow instructions even when asked to operate in an unfamiliar role, as has been the case this season under Maurizio Sarri.

The 27-year-old is, however, seemingly not as professional away from the field as he is on it.

Although his positive demeanour and affable character mean that he is given more leeway than others may receive when bending the rules at Stamford Bridge.

Quizzed by Soccer AM as to who gets the most fines at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek said: “N'Golo!

“He's not super late. Normally you get places earlier, he's usually one or two minutes late, or just on time! He comes in and smiles and everyone is like: 'Yeah we forgive you'.”

Hudson-Odoi added: “Yeah, N'Golo! You wouldn't expect it. He's always late! Always!”

While Kante may struggle with his timekeeping, other members of the Chelsea squad are considered to boast the leadership skills which will one day see them become the ones making the rules.

Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz are seasoned professionals who look to drag the Blues through on-field battles and are expected to move into coaching at some point.

Loftus-Cheek said when asked who the most likely managers are in Sarri’s squad: “Azpi. Firstly, as a player he's the most professional I've seen. The way he works hard in the games and off the pitch, looking after his body, and he plays every game and doesn't look tired. He's a good captain, so I'd say he'll go on to be a manager.”

Hudson-Odoi added: “I'd say Azpi and David Luiz.

“He [Luiz] gives a lot of good advice. He knows what to do, and will probably go on to manage as well. He likes to help everybody, the manager, assistant, the players, letting them know how he feels or how the training or games are going.”