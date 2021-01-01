Sheffield United wonder my best Crystal Palace moment - Eze

The Anglo-Nigerian is delighted to have come off the bench to make a positive impact for the Eagles against Chris Wilder’s team

Eberechi Eze has revealed that his wonder strike against on Saturday could be his finest moment yet.

The 22-year-old made an instant impression for Roy Hodgson’s men five minutes after replacing injured international Jeffrey Schlupp.

Getting a pass from James McArthur, Eze unleashed a sublime long-range strike into the bottom right corner of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's net after ghosting past his markers.

More teams

OHHHH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/k8X22XakA0 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 2, 2021

That effort guaranteed maximum points for the Eagles, and when asked if that was his top moment for the Selhurst Park giants, the youth international replied in the affirmative.

“Potentially. I know it’s a good goal,” Eze told Sky Sports during his post-match interview per Crystal Palace website. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come on, and to take my chance which was great.

“You want to come on and make an impact and be effective," he added. "We have to be ready on the bench, and take our chance when it comes.”

His latest strike mean that all his goals in the English elite division have now come from outside the box. That ranks him next to midfielder James Ward-Prowse who has scored more goals than any other players outside the goal area in the 2020-21.

Also, Eze becomes the fourth Crystal Palace player to score each of their first two Premier League goals for the club from outside the box, and the first since Ricky Newman in 1994 (also Gareth Southgate and Simon Rodger).

Article continues below

“I thought I may as well take the chance and see if I can beat someone,” he continued. “When I got into shooting range I was thinking ‘I’ll try my luck and see what happens’, and thankfully it went in.”

The performance of the former Queens Park man was also lauded by Cote d’Ivoire international Wilfried Zaha, who was in action from start to finish against Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Started 2021 with a great team performance and massive win 🙏🏿 @EbereEze10 take a bow bro 😍 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 2, 2021

“Started 2021 with a great team performance and massive win. Eberechi Eze take a bow bro,” Zaha tweeted.

With this result, the Eagles moved to the 12th position in the Premier League table with 22 points from 17 matches. They are guests of Wolverhampton Wanderers in a encounter on January 8.