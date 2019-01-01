'She has helped us a lot' - Dorine Chuiguoe hails Barbara Banda's impact in Logrono revival

The Zambian has played a huge role in the debutants’ resurgence and the Equatoguinean is proud of her African teammate's influence

Dorine Chuigoue has lauded Barbara Banda for her role in EDF Logrono's move from the relegation zone after Sunday's 2-0 win over Espanyol.

The African duo combined to inspire Hector Blanco's ladies triumph as they ended a five-match losing streak, thus, securing their first win of 2019.

Banda,18, who joined the Superliga debutants in August 2018 has scored seven goals in 10 appearances, including three in their last four games.

And the 30-year-old Equatorial Guinea international has described the Zambian star as a great player, while recounting their incredible turnaround.

"We have all worked hard and fought to win the match and get the three points against Espanyol," Chuigoue told Goal.

"We realised that our position on the standing was very bad, and, then the coach modified the system and our attitude on the field to make sure we do better.

"The positive aspect of the victory was that the hard work, attitude, and the unity of the whole team brought us the result. I think that we have to keep working like that because we've a long way to go.

"Barbara [Banda] is a great player. She has a lot of qualities and since joining us, she helped the team a lot."

Logrono will hope to carry on their newly found winning mentality when they host Tenerife at the Las Gaunas Stadium on Sunday.