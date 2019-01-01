'She gives us a lot' - Cortes explains Oshoala's role in new Barcelona playing style

The Catalan manager was full of praise for the contribution of the Nigerian in his team's flying start to the season

coach Llius Cortes insists Asisat Oshoala has given the team a lot despite questions over her role in his set-up this term.

The international had scored eight goals in 11 games, including bagging the only goal in the final, during her initial loan period to deservedly earn a permanent three-year deal.

This season, the 25-year-old has not taken her foot off the pedal as she has bagged seven goals in eight Primera Iberdrola outings despite being substituted in six of those matches.

Despite her contributions, the FC Robo product's relevance in the new Barcelona's playing style was questioned by the media but the coach swiftly jumped to the defence of his second-top scorer.

"Asisat [Oshoala] gives us a lot and sometimes that work is not really flashy," Cortes told the media.

"Asisat didn't score [against ] and she didn't create chances but for us, as coaches, value many more things.

"Maybe, thanks to Asisat, Caroline [Graham Hansen] was able to shoot from the far post in the first goal.

"Also, thanks to Asisat, in Caro's transition when she is dribbling, Asisat creates space so Caro can continue dribbling and receive the penalty.

"In the end, those are movements without the ball that maybe, as fans, I understand a lot of times don't have much value.

"As [the media], I hope you can see the importance of them. And as a coach, of course, I highly value them."

With temporarily claiming the top spot after a 3-0 win over , Cortes will be counting on Oshoala against third-placed Deportivo La Corona to reclaim the summit on Sunday.