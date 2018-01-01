Shakir Hamzah signs with Kedah FA

Shakir Hamzah leaves Home United for Kedah FA

Home United's Shakir Hamzah has made the switch to the MSL (Malaysia Super League) after he signed with Kedah FA, which will see the versatile defender be reunited with former Protectors coach Aidil Sharin.

Shakir had a successful season with Home as he helped them finished second in the SPL (Singapore Premier League) and also played a vital role in the club's AFC Cup Asean triumph. Moreover, the 26-year-old has experience playing in Malaysia having won the MSL title in 2013 under current Laos coach V.Sundramoorthy.

Kedah finished a disappointing sixth place last season in the league and will hope Shakir's arrival can solidify their defence moving forward.