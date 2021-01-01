Sevilla spirits crushed by Barca defeat in Copa del Rey semis - 'We feel so bad for all of our fans'

Gerard Pique's stoppage time equalizer and Martin Braithwaite's extra time winner capped a remarkable turnaround by the Blaugrana

Sevilla were devastated for their fans after being stunned by a second defeat to Barcelona in a week, the latest loss preventing an appearance in the Copa del Rey final.

Moments from beating the Blaugrana on Tuesday, they conceded a last-second stoppage time equalizer to Gerard Pique and an extra time winner to Martin Braithwaite. Lucas Ocampos had earlier missed a penalty that could have prevented the late drama.

Now out of the Copa del Rey and 10 points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, Sevilla must regroup from an outcome midfielder Joan Jordan admitted was heartbreaking for supporters.

What did Sevilla say about the defeat?

"We experienced the most crushing feeling in football conceding with the last kick of the ball," manager Julen Lopetegui said.

Article continues below

"We have lived the bitter face of football, to be deprived of a final for which we have worked a lot in the last play of the game. We have to swallow poison."

Added Jordan: "We are really hurt. We feel so bad for all of our fans. We could have won it with the penalty."

What comes next for Sevilla?

Beyond trying to finish in the top four of La Liga, Sevilla will pin their 2020-21 hopes to their last-16 Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on March 9. If they successfully overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit, then the Barcelona meltdown might sting slightly less.

Further reading