Sevilla have done it again! Europa League kings break Jose Mourinho's heart as Roma beaten on penalties in scrappy final

Sevilla won their seventh Europa League title as they beat Roma in a penalty shootout in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dybala gave Roma lead in first half

Mancini own goal forced penalties

Roma missed twice, allowing Montiel to win it

TELL ME MORE: It was a somewhat controversial end to the game as Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to take his penalty in the shootout knowing that a goal would secure the trophy for the Spanish side, having seen Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez miss before him. The Argentine's terrible effort was saved by Rui Patricio, seemingly giving Roma a chance, but referee Anthony Taylor ordered it to be retaken because the goalkeeper stepped off of his line, and Montiel did not make the same mistake twice.

After a slow start to the match for both sides, Paulo Dybala raced onto an excellent through ball from Mancini and slotted it beyond Bono to give Roma the lead. Sevilla had a bright start to the second half, though, and pulled level when Jesus Navas' cross caught out Mancini and the defender ended up knocking it into the net from close range.

It turned into a scrappy affair full of yellow cards as referee Taylor was repeatedly surrounded by players. Two penalty claims were denied by the officials in the second half to keep the score level and eventually take the tie to extra-time and the shootout.

THE MVP: Sevilla goalkeeper Bono pulled off a fantastic and crucial save that denied Andrea Belotti in the late stages of the game. The striker just got a toe to the ball to divert it towards the Sevilla goal and had it made its way in, it would have been the winner, but Bono managed to force it wide and keep his team in the contest. The Morocco international then did his job in the penalty shootout, blocking Mancini's effort to help Sevilla take control.

THE BIG LOSER: Roma defender Mancini had a fantastic start to the game with a lovely pass to send Dybala through to open the scoring. Sadly, the defender's performance took a turn for the worse when he knocked the equaliser into the Roma net. As if that wasn't bad enough, he put his team under pressure with his awful penalty that was saved by Bono before Ibanez then hit the post to essentially hand Sevilla the win.

WHAT NEXT? Roma will finish the Serie A season with a game against Spezia on Sunday, while Sevilla - who have now qualified for next season's Champions League - meet Real Sociedad in La Liga.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐