Setien is ‘incompetent and completely overwhelmed’ at Barcelona – Dugarry

The 1998 World Cup winner, who turned out for Barca during his playing career, feels the coach is simply out of his depth

head coach Quique Setien is “completely overwhelmed” with the task facing him at Camp Nou, claims former Blaugrana forward Christophe Dugarry.

Following a 2-2 draw with on Tuesday, the Catalans need to drop points in at least two of their remaining six matches to stand any chance of retaining the Liga title.

While a run of three draws in four games is not up to the standard expected of the club, matters are reportedly coming to a head behind the scenes, with the squad rapidly losing faith in the former coach, who only took charge in January and Barca having resolved to sack him if the club ends the season without the league or Champions League.

Dugarry simply believes that the 61-year-old finds himself in a role that he simply was not prepared for.

“This is a coach who is completely out of his depth,” the 1998 World Cup winner told RMC. “Setien is very nice, but he’s not at that level. He doesn’t know what changes to make.

“He replaced Sergio Busquets in the 85th minute with Ansu Fati and only put on Antoine Griezmann in the 90th minute. He doesn’t know how to make his team play. He’s completely overwhelmed.”

The Griezmann case was particularly controversial, with the player’s family taking to social media to hit out at the coach for making the former Atleti star warm up for much of the second half only to deploy him with seconds remaining.

“I’m sure that he’s got nothing against Griezmann, but it’s just that Setien is incompetent,” Dugarry explained.

“Griezmann was the victim this time, but it could have happened to another player. He doesn’t know how to bring new vibrancy when the team does not find a solution.”

Meanwhile, Dugarry can understand why the Frenchman has found himself on the bench in three of the last four matches.

“He’s lost confidence, his performances are not good,” the pundit explained. “It’s true that Lionel Messi could pass to him more, but honestly it doesn’t shock me.

“Griezmann loses balls, he plays it safe. If Griezmann just goes to see Messi, it won’t solve their problems.”

Barca travel to on Sunday with both the coach and the attacker under pressure.