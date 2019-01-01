Serie B match abandoned inside first minute following serious head injury

Thankfully the player involved does not seem to have suffered any serious injuries despite the immediate panic following the incident

Leece’s Serie B game with Ascoli was forced to be abandoned within the first few seconds due to concerns over a serious head injury.

Manuel Scavone collided with Ascoli's Giacomo Beretta when jumping for a high ball after the start of Friday's game and hit his head on the pitch as he landed heavily.

The 31-year-old received urgent treatment on the pitch before players moved advertising boards to allow an ambulance to take him to the Vito Fazzi hospital.

Unsurprisingly, the referee thought it best to cancel the match, which will now be rescheduled for a later date.

On Saturday, Lecce released a picture of Scavone awake and smiling in a hospital bed while being visited by Beretta. Ascoli club manager Francesco Lillo and Lecce general director Giuseppe Mercadante also went to see him, the club said.

Giuseppe Palaia, who is in charge of Lecce's medical services and treated Scavone on the pitch, told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he had "joked" on the phone with the player on Saturday and consulted doctors at the hospital.

He said Scavone "could leave hospital in the next few hours”.

Lecce released a statement on Saturday to clarify that they had followed proper practice by stabilising Scavone before sending him to hospital, after some concerns were raised on social media about the length of time it took for the ambulance to attend.

The midfielder is on loan at Leece from Parma, whom he joined in 2017.

Scavone has played his entire senior career in the Italian second and third tiers and has represented clubs such as Sudtirol, Novara, Bari and Pro Vercelli.