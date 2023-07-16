Sergio Busquets officially joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Barcelona legend pens contract with MLS club until 2025

Sergio Busquets has officially joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, signing a contract with the MLS club that will see him stay in Florida until 2025.

Busquets joins Inter Miami

Signs contract until 2025

Reunites with Lionel Messi

WHAT HAPPENED?: Busquets left boyhood club Barcelona at the end of last season and will now reunite with former teammate Lionel Messi at the MLS strugglers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Busquets said after filling one of Inter Miami's designated player slots: “This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets won everything there is to win at Barcelona alongside Messi. With former Barça coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino in charge of Miami and former Camp Nou stars Jordi Alba, Andrés Iniesta and Luis Suárez linked with the club, Busquets could be set for a big reunion.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

@InterMiamiCF Social

Getty Images

More to follow.