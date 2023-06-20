Sergio Aguero encourages Lionel Messi to join his Kings League team as he continues post-retirement scoring spree in seven-a-side competition

- Competition formed by Barca legend Pique
WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker, who saw a heart condition force him to retire from the professional game at the age of 33, is back on the field enjoying seven-a-side competition that has been organised by Barca legend Gerard Pique. Aguero is president of the Kunisports outfit in that 12-team tournament, and he hopes that Messi will one day line up alongside him once more.
WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero told ESPN when asked if he is looking to tempt Inter Miami-bound Messi to the Kings League: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams. There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero is enjoying competitive action again, with there more fun to be had away from the pressures of elite action, and he put a hat-trick past legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas during his most recent outing for Kunisports. Aguero added on enjoying football after hanging up his boots: “It's different to how I experienced the game as a professional. It's more about having fun and entertaining people. There are the novelty cards and we put on a bit of a show to entertain. It's very different to traditional football.”
WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Messi can find space in his diary for a return to Barcelona and a Kings League appearance, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner preparing to open a new chapter in his club career with David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise Inter Miami.